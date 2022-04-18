हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan’s look from Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Bawaal' LEAKED - check photos!

'Bawaal' will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor sharing the screen space for the first time together.

Varun Dhawan’s look from Sajid Nadiadwala’s &#039;Bawaal&#039; LEAKED - check photos!

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan’s look from his upcoming film ‘Bawaal’, that also stars actress Janhvi Kapoor is out. The ‘Coolie No 1’ actor can be seen wearing a blue shirt with grey pants and riding a Royal Enfield on the streets of Lucknow. Sajid Nadiadwala’s produced ‘Bawaal’ is a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

While the film has definitely piqued our curiosity with the two actors sharing screen space for the very first time and the fact that it’s helmed by an ace filmmaker like Nitesh, the recent picture of Varun Dhawan from the sets of ‘Bawaal’ has us excited!

 

The actor parked on a Royal Enfield looks dashing and ripped in the image, as he was clicked on the streets of Lucknow where the film is currently being shot.

Interestingly, the mega-canvas film will be shot across 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries, including the city of Paris.

Promising electric chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, picturesque visuals and great storytelling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel, ‘Bawaal’ produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will hit screens on 7th April, 2023.

