Mumbai: It`s been almost 10 months since actor Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode. Many of his family members, fans, friends and co-stars have been recalling his memories on certain occasions. As his first Bollywood film ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ completed 8 years of release on Monday, director Shashank Khaitan took to Instagram and fondly remembered him.



Shashank penned a long note thanking the team of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania including the lead actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. "#8 years of #hskd ... At times it feels like yesterday and at times another lifetime... So much has happened in just 8 years ... Varun got Married. Karan had babies. I had a baby. Alia got married and is about to have a baby. Many of my HOD`s who were kids then, now have babies ... Okay enough of baby talk. Raj and Bhanu went on to become film Directors. We battled through Covid. Siddharth Shukla left us for a better place," he wrote.



"As I write this post, I am on recce for my next film. My heart is filled with gratitude. Thank you Karan for the continuing belief in me. You truly have given me wings to fly. Aaloo seeing you soar so high, makes me so happy and proud. Wishing you the best in all the new roles you will embark. VD my brother my friend. We celebrate each others success and encourage each other through our failures. We are truly Karmic brother`s... My unbelievable cast and crew... thanking you for believing in me then and now... Loads and loads of love. My family, my strength and my biggest cheerleaders. Love you. Nals my soulmate and companion, thank you for everything and thank you for Masaya. The greatest joy I feel is opening my eyes and seeing her smile. And to my mentor Dr. Daisaku Ikeda. Deepest gratitude for selflessly propagating the law. Its because of #nammyohorengekyo that through everything I smile, I fight and feel happiness everyday," Shashank added.





Shashank also shared an Instagram story, writing how he still cannot believe that Sidharth is no more with them.





Taking to Instagram Story, Varun dropped a picture from the promotions of the film. In the throwback image, Varun, Alia and Sidharth are seen posing for a selfie.



"8 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Some great memories with amazing people, " he captioned the post.



Alia re-shared the picture and added a string of red heart emojis to it. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021 following a cardiac arrest. He was 40.