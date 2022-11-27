Varun Dhawan's werewolf drama 'Bhediya' picks up pace, collects Rs 17 crore

NEW DELHI: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's latest release 'Bhediya', a horror-comedy, arrived in theatres on November 25. The plot of 'Bhediya' is based on the idea of an ordinary young man transforming into an 'ichchadhari bhediya' (mythical werewolf)', with 'Rampuri chaaku' nails and Dracula teeth at night is both funny and intriguing. The werewolf drama saw an opening of Rs 7.48 crore, which is a decent number. It raised over Rs 12 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening day. On Day 2, the film showed some growth and collected Rs 9.57 crore, taking it first two-day collection to over Rs 17 crore.

Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film on Twitter, writing, "#Bhediya gathers speed on Day 2… Slowly and steadily, the film is finding its share of audience… National chains witness an upward trend, while mass pockets improve… Day 3 crucial, needs to show big gains… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr. Total: Rs 17.05 cr. #India biz."

'Bhediya' is competing with Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2', which has generated positive response from all over for its brilliant script, intriguing plot and powerful actor.

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik of 'Stree' fame has once again proved his mettle with 'Bhediya'. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla among others.

