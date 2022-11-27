topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VARUN DHAWAN

Varun Dhawan's werewolf drama 'Bhediya' picks up pace, collects Rs 17 crore

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy 'Bhediya' is facing a tough competition from Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Bhediya'. The film is doing decent business at the box office.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Varun Dhawan's werewolf drama 'Bhediya' picks up pace, collects Rs 17 crore

NEW DELHI: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's latest release 'Bhediya', a horror-comedy, arrived in theatres on November 25. The plot of 'Bhediya' is based on the idea of an ordinary young man transforming into an 'ichchadhari bhediya' (mythical werewolf)', with 'Rampuri chaaku' nails and Dracula teeth at night is both funny and intriguing. The werewolf drama saw an opening of Rs 7.48 crore, which is a decent number. It raised over Rs 12 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening day. On Day 2, the film showed some growth and collected Rs 9.57 crore, taking it first two-day collection to over Rs 17 crore. 

Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film on Twitter, writing, "#Bhediya gathers speed on Day 2… Slowly and steadily, the film is finding its share of audience… National chains witness an upward trend, while mass pockets improve… Day 3 crucial, needs to show big gains… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr. Total: Rs 17.05 cr. #India biz."

'Bhediya' is competing with Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2', which has generated positive response from all over for its brilliant script, intriguing plot and powerful actor.

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik of 'Stree' fame has once again proved his mettle with 'Bhediya'. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla among others. 

Apart from Varun and Kriti, 'Bhediya' also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data