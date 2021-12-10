Velle movie review: A Worth Watch Comic Caper

Movie: Velle

Cast: Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Kumar

Director: Deven Munjal

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 Star

Plot – Three best friend, three criminals and one runaway girl, an aspiring director and a star cross paths due to an incident. Will they come off better for it or worse?

Film - Actor Abhay Deol as Rishi Singh, lands himself a meeting with popular actress Rohini (Mouni Roy) for his next venture. He narrates a twisted, silly and yet adorable tale of R3 gang - Rahul (Karan), Rambo (Savant Singh Premi) and Raju (Visshesh Tiwari), who a lifetime backbenchers with only one thing on their mind, CHILL.

The R3 gang soon befriend Riya (Anya), the rebellious and full of life daughter of their Principal (Zakir Hussain), and soon the R3 turns into R4.

Riya is fed-up with her father and chalks out a plan of kidnap and ransom demand. Which goes smoothly, the R4 gang is rich, but soon the hell breaks loose when Riya actually gets kidnapped with the ransom money. What follows next is quite new, refreshing and fun to watch.

Verdict: The movie is made with a lot of original situations and some of them works, few don’t, which is pretty common with comic capers. The music is good, offers 6 stunning tracks.

From his debut with home-production Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, actor Karan Deol is more confident and delivers a good performance. Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Kumar are seasoned actors, and make their presence felt. Abhay Deol is given a very limited time on-screen, which is disappointing.

It is a remake of Telugu film, but Pankaj Kumar has done a marvellous job with the screenplay and dialogue.

The film offers clean fun, and Karan Deol being picture-perfect, it’s definitely worth the watch!