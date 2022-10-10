Vicky Kaushal has the CUTEST reaction to Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer!

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif's upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' has been creating much buzz these days. Today, makers dropped its trailer and fans are going all gaga over it. But, the cutest reaction to the trailer was of Vicky Kaushal, Kat's husband.

Vicky shared the trailer to his Insta story and wrote, "Meri cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni, LOVE" adding love and laughing emojis. Fans are loving VK's reaction to Kat's trailer as it is indeed the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today.

Earlier, at a promotional event when Kat was asked about Vicky's reaction to the trailer and she said, "Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction, that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to. I think right now people want to come (to cinemas) and have a good time, watch something funny, enjoy themselves. That’s all we are hoping this film will do."

The film's trailer is truly one of its kind that the audience will see this year in which Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan can be seen playing ghost hunters while they meet the world’s most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif and they altogether go on a fun and horrific journey with a business plan.

'Phone Bhoot' would be yet another comedy of horrors the audience will see this year after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. While the audience has shown immense love for this interesting and fun-filled genre, we can expect, Phone Bhoot to be one of its kind of films that will be truly fun to watch.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on November 4, 2022.