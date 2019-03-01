हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike completes 50 successful days at the Box Office

New Delhi: The 'josh' of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike doesn't seem to die down at the Box Office. The film is still at demand at the ticket counters even after 5o days of its release. The latest report shows that the film has earned over Rs 237 crore.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to surprise week after week... Trending on weekdays is phenomenal... Should cross ₹ 240 cr in Week 8... [Week 7] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.52 cr, Sun 1.81 cr, Mon 54 lakhs, Tue 74 lakhs, Wed 70 lakhs, Thu 66 lakhs. Total: ₹ 237.36 cr. India biz."

Here's the complete report:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr
Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr
Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr
Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr
Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr
Week 6: ₹ 11.56 cr
Week 7: ₹ 6.67 cr
Total: ₹ 237.36 cr
India biz.
ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks...
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5
₹ 75 cr: Day 8
₹ 100 cr: Day 10
₹ 125 cr: Day 13
₹ 150 cr: Day 17
₹ 175 cr: Day 23
₹ 200 cr: Day 28
₹ 225 cr: Day 38
India biz.

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok.  The film released across the country on January 11.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer, however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 

