Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is unshakable at the Box Office

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is still the most-watched film at the theatres. Despite so many releases, the film continues its glorious run at the Box Office. The latest report shows that the film will cross the 250 crore mark pretty soon.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is unshakable... Unaffected by new films week after week... All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #Simmba [third highest grosser of 2018]...Has an outside chance of touching ₹ 250 cr... [Week 8] Fri 38 lakhs, Sat 78 lakhs. Total: ₹ 238.52 cr. India biz."

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. The film released across the country on January 11.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer, however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.