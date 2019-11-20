close

The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal to star in superhero film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' and it has a Uri: The Surgical Strike connection

Vicky Kaushal's 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' will be loaded with VFX and will be shot extensively in foreign locations like Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand and Namibia respectively. 

Vicky Kaushal to star in superhero film &#039;The Immortal Ashwatthama&#039; and it has a Uri: The Surgical Strike connection

New Delhi: Bollywood's new 'IT' boy, Vicky Kaushal got his career high with last release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Now, all eyes are set on his next move and finally, the cat is out of the bag. Yes! According to reports, the actor has bagged yet another ambitious project titled 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' by director Aditya Dhar. 

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, 'Uri' fame director Aditya Dhar will be joining forces with Vicky Kaushal one more time for a superhero flick titled 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'. The movie will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is reported to be an high-octane actioner. 

'The Immortal Ashwatthama' will be loaded with VFX and will be shot extensively in foreign locations like Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand and Namibia respectively. Most of the technical stuff, post production and VFX will be completed in the US. 

The film is based on the character of Ashwatthama from the epic Mahabharata. Born to Dronacharya and Kripi, Ashwatthama had the boon of being immortal with a gem placed on his forehead. 

Dronacharya and Kripi prayed to Lord Shiva and therefore, the almighty obliged them with a son called Ashawatthama. 

On the work front, Vicky also has Dharma Productions' multi-starrer period drama 'Takht' which features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. 

 

 

 

