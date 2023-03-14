Vicky Kaushal Wraps Sam Manekshaw's Biopic Sam Bahadur, Drops Pic From Sets

MUMBAI: The shooting for actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' came to an end on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a new still from the sets of the film on his stories which he captioned, "It's a Film wrap!! Sam Bahadur 1-12-23."

In the picture, Vicky could be seen dressed up as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and sitting on a car bonnet, with director Meghna Gulzar standing in front of him. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. While Sanya will play the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo, Fatima will be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Earlier, Vicky had released the first teaser of his film on social media writing, "365 days to go… SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023." The producers also dropped the first teaser announcing the release date on Twitter.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others.



Earlier in October, Vicky had shared pictures from the film's shooting in an outdoor location after the team completed a schedule. "With that, we close the first outdoor schedule of Sam Bahadur," director Meghna had said in the video, while Vicky had said, “It’s a schedule wrap."

Earlier this year, as he has started preparing for the biopic, Vicky had met Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's grandson Jehan. Vicky had announced the film Sam Bahadur on Sam Manekshaw’s 106th birth anniversary. Sharing a video voiced by lyricist Gulzar, he wrote on social media, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Sam Bahadur... On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, his story has found its name. Sam Bahadur".

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next romantic comedy film with Sara Ali Khan and in a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Triptii Dimri.

The Vicky-starrer is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy.