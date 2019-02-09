Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' continues dominating Box Office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it hit the screens. The film became the first one of the year to enter the coveted 100 crore club and emerged as the first blockbuster of 2019. The film crossed the lifetime business of Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' and has already crossed the 200 crore mark at the box office.

Noted film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film.

He wrote, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to dominate, unaffected by new releases... Surpasses *fifth Fri* biz of #Baahubali2 [#Hindi; ₹ 1.56 cr] by a big margin... [Week 5] Fri 2.13 cr. Total: ₹ 202.52 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

Well, we must say that the Josh is high indeed!

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. It released across the country on January 11, facing box office clash with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar.

The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.