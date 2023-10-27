Vidhu Vinod Chopra Praises Vikrant Massey Post Success Of '12th Fail'

New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial venture '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey is not just a film, it's a storytelling masterpiece that merits both Oscar and National Award considerations. Vikrant's riveting performance cements him as the underdog of Bollywood which is long overdue for widespread recognition and accolades.

Talking about his decision to cast Vikrant in the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra mentioned in one of his recent interviews, "Nobody knew Vidya Balan. She was a girl from Chembur and she became a star after 'Parineeta'. Similarly, Boman Irani became a household star after 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. Vikrant will become a star after this film. Because he is the finest actor we have in this country and people like him should be stars."

"Stars should not be the people who are going to the gym rather than an acting workshop. In my opinion, with due respect to everyone, it's the actors who deserve to be stars, not the gymnasts," the filmmaker adds.

In '12th Fail,' Vikrant's portrayal is nothing short of mesmerizing. He effortlessly slips into the shoes of a character who is both endearing and flawed, navigating the complexities of adolescence, friendship, and self-discovery with grace. His nuanced performance captures the essence of the film and elevates it to a level that is truly exceptional.

Vikrant Massey's Upcoming Projects





Currently, Vikrant's filmography boasts an impressive lineup of three films that span a diverse range of genres. Post '12th Fail,' there's a romantic love story alongside the talented Rashi Khanna, a project that is sure to tug at heartstrings.

The versatile actor then steps into the directorial debut of Niranjan Iyengar, where he brings to life the enchanting tales of Ruskin Bond. Adding another layer to his impressive lineup is the thriller 'Sector 36,' which promises suspense, intrigue, and a gripping narrative.