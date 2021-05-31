Vidya Balan’s power-packed ‘Sherni’ teaser out - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vidya Balan’s much-awaited film Sherni’s teaser is finally out. Vidya, who is making a comeback almost after a year was seen roaring like a tigress in the teaser.

Sharing the release date of the official trailer, i.e on June 2, the ‘Kahaani’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the teaser on it.

She wrote, “tigress always knows the way!

Ready to hear the #Sherni roar? Here’s the Official Teaser.

Trailer out, June 2.

Meet #SherniOnPrime, June 2021. @primevideoin

@amitvmasurkar @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @abundantiaent

@ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma @aastha_tiku #BhushanKumar..”

In a short teaser, we can see Vidya dressed as a forest officer, and standing in the middle of a dense forest. Meanwhile, in the background she says, “No matter how dense the forest is, the tigress knows her way.”

The film is directed by Amit Masurkar, and is produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment.

The film also stars Sharad Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Mukul Chaddha, and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and will be released in June.