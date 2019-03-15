Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Junglee' new poster out! See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actor Vidyut Jammwal has a solid fanbase who love to watch him on-screen and eagerly wait for his movies. The action star will next be seen in 'Junglee', and the makers have shared a new poster on social media.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster. He wrote: “Vidyut Jammwal... New poster of #Junglee... Costars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat and Atul Kulkarni... Directed by Chuck Russell... Produced by Vineet Jain... Co-produced by Priti Shahani... 29 March 2019 release.”

The movie has got a new release date and will be hitting the screens on March 29, 2019. Earlier, it was set to open in theatres on April 5, 2019.

The actor is trained in martial arts and that clearly helps him in his action scenes as well. He is a fitness freak and flaunts a pumped-up chiselled body which makes fans drool over him.

The film reportedly revolves around a character named Ashwath, born in the jungles of Kerala. 'Junglee' is helmed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell.