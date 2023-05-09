Vijay Devarakonda's Birthday Special: From Arjun Reddy To Dear Comrade - Check His Most Powerful Performances

Actor Vijay Devarakonda has several powerful characters and delivered stellar performances on-screen. On his birthday today, we thought of going down memory lane and checking out the best ones. Therefore, here is a list of his superhit films that made him established as the most desirable and bankable actor in the country.

Arjun Reddy

Touted to be a career-defining film, Vijay metamorphosed his most memorable character role in Arjun Reddy. Having played the character with such finesse that it is hard to imagine any other actor playing the role with such perfection. He left his stamp on this iconic character Arjun Reddy - a young surgeon with functioning alcoholism and a furious temper spirals into self-destruction when he learns that his girlfriend is marrying another man. The film received praises from the viewers and Vijay got his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Dear Comrade

Yet another remarkable film from VD that will be cherished by the audience and his ardent fans for long. Given the time his character arc changes and the ease with which he adapts to it, is testament to his talent as an actor. He proved that he isn't just an angry man or a compulsive flirt, he is the complete package. His chemistry with the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna was like an icing on the cake!

Geetha Govindam

Vijay Deverakonda pairs up with Rashmika Mandanna in this romantic family entertainer. His irresistible chemistry with Rashmika who plays the role of Geetha, an independent and a level-headed woman, makes the film incredibly entertaining. While the film impressed audiences and critics alike with its exciting screenplay and story, it also extracted the best out of Vijay in an out-and-out comic avatar.

Taxiwaala

Similar to his larger-than-life, heroic characters, Vijay pulled off the role of a taxi driver effortlessly and with great conviction. When nothing seems to work out for his character in the film, he decides to become a taxi driver to make a living. On his hunt for a car, he stumbles upon a vintage car. He gives it a makeover and the car turns his luck around. However, his joy is short-lived as he soon finds out that the car is possessed. The movie worked wonders for the makers, largely thanks to a wonderful performance from VD!

Pelli Choopulu

Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma starrer ‘Pelli Choopulu' was one of the best Telugu films of the decade it released. The film was a massive hit, and the stars received a lot of praise from all corners. The film won not only positive reviews from critics but also received two National Film Awards for Best Telugu Film and Best Screenplay at the 64th National Film Awards. It was a breezy romantic entertainer with soulful music by Vivek Sagar.