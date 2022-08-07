Vijay Deverakonda escorted out of Liger event amid huge fan frenzy in Patna

New Delhi: Vijay Devarakonda's Bollywood debut 'Liger' is soon to hit the theatres. The sports drama also stars Ananya Panday in the lead and Mike Tyson in a cameo role. A few days ago, as the actors were promoting their film in Mumbai, the crowd created chaos and they had to leave the event midway.

On Saturday, something similar happened in Patna. A massive crowd of students and fans gathered at a college in Patna to see the 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay, he again was forced to leave the event before it could become unmanageable.

South trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a video on Twitter of fan frenzy at a Patna college and wrote, "The excitement for Vijay Deverakonda and his film - #Liger is real. The mass superstar had to yet again leave a promotional event after there was a frenzy at a college in Patna, eager to meet the star himself!"

The excitement for Vijay Deverakonda and his film - #Liger is real

The mass superstar had to yet again leave a promotional event after there was a frenzy at a college in Patna, eager to meet the star himself! pic.twitter.com/9NIa1AddW2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 6, 2022

In the video, Vijay can be seen escorted out amid a crowd of hundreds of fans who all gathered at a college to see him during a promotional event for 'Liger.'

Another video shared by Ramesh shows Vijay standing on a higher podium in front of the massive crowd in Patna. Talking to his fans, he says, "Hum aap sabhi ko bahut hi pyar karte hain (I love you all a lot)."

'Liger' is directed by Puri Jagannath, stars Vijay as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Makarand Deshpande and has an extended cameo by Mike Tyson. 'Liger' is all set to hit the theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.