New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited trailer for the upcoming Pan India film ‘Liger’ is now out and it is more massive than anything you expected. The highly engaging trailer has refreshing tones of visuals and sounds which will keep you hooked till the end, especially with our mass hero with an attitude Vijay Deverakonda playing an MMA fighter as he is the only talk of the town.

Packed with punches and kicks Vijay Deverakonda's film will hit the big screens from the 25th August and like he promised it has created Havoc all around with its power-packed and enthusing visuals and performances.

The highly anticipated trailer has the audience raving about it ever since it dropped and fans have hailed it #TrailerOfTheYear. Talking about this trailer many of them wrote -

Volcano Blas stuff it isss



Can't even imagine my exact High Vibe while watching this film in big screen



Bring it on#TrailerOfTheYear — Hemanth (@hemanthprabha_) July 21, 2022

What a blockbuster entry of Liger literally got goosebumps I wish Liger was my friend @TheDeveraKonda #TrailerOfTheYear https://t.co/DARPedC7Me — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) July 21, 2022

Vijay is looking so good in the trailer Liger is going to roar in the theatres @TheDeveraKonda #TrailerOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/FgtwspbdED — Ravi (@oye_ravii) July 21, 2022

Liger is the Perfect Debut of #VijayDeveraKonda in Hindi Cinema. This movie has that potential to give him recognition of Pan India star.@TheDeveraKonda#TrailerOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/d4UEw9hOfa — Ravish Rathod. (@LazyElegance45) July 21, 2022

2 ultimate heroes coming together - @TheDeverakonda and the legend Mike Tyson can't wait to see their action spirit on big screen!! #Liger #TrailerOfTheYear — DS (@Luvbeingurself) July 21, 2022

Action ,expression, dialogue delivery .. pure mass stuff #TrailerOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/J3hFfjmYVo — beauty butterfly (@PragnyaHot) July 21, 2022

This is one of the best trailer and super excited to see Vijay devarkonda #TrailerOfTheYear July 21, 2022

Liger is all set to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.