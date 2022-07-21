NewsEntertainmentMovies
Vijay Deverakonda ‘Liger’ trailer gets thumbs up from audience, ‘#TrailerOfTheYear’ trends on Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda 's Liger is all set to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited trailer for the upcoming Pan India film ‘Liger’ is now out and it is more massive than anything you expected. The highly engaging trailer has refreshing tones of visuals and sounds which will keep you hooked till the end, especially with our mass hero with an attitude Vijay Deverakonda playing an MMA fighter as he is the only talk of the town.

Packed with punches and kicks Vijay Deverakonda's film will hit the big screens from the 25th August and like he promised it has created Havoc all around with its power-packed and enthusing visuals and performances. 

The highly anticipated trailer has the audience raving about it ever since it dropped and fans have hailed it #TrailerOfTheYear. Talking about this trailer many of them wrote - 

Liger is all set to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

