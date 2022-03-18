हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma on working with Kareena Kapoor: Had been waiting to tell the world about it

Actress Kareena Kapoor gave her fans a glimpse of her upcoming project, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.


Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma recently announced a new project with Sujoy Ghosh where he will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Talking about the same, Vijay says, "I am so excited this announcement is finally out. I had been waiting to tell the world about it because not only is the script so amazing but also the kind of team I get to work with."

He added: "Starting with Sujoy Ghosh, having him as your director is an honor in itself and then to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan is really exciting."

Vijay shared that he has admired her work for a long time.

"I'm defintiely really looking forwad to this journey together. And, Jaideep and I have been long time buddies so I`m really glad we finally get to come on board together too."

The 'Gully Boy' star will also be reuniting with his co-star, Alia Bhatt for their next, 'Darlings', only this time opposite her.

The actor's list of upcoming projects includes 'Darlings', 'Hurdang' with Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the web series, 'Fallen' alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena along with the next with Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh.

Tags:
Vijay VarmaKareena KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanSujoy GhoshJaideep Ahlawat
