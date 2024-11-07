Advertisement
'Vijay Varma To Dedicate 35-40 Days To 'Matka King' Shoot Before New Year Break,' Reveals Source

Bollywood star Vijay Varma is set to spend over a month filming 'Matka King' before a well-deserved New Year break, revealing his dedication to this high-stakes project. 

Nov 07, 2024
'Vijay Varma To Dedicate 35-40 Days To 'Matka King' Shoot Before New Year Break,' Reveals Source Pic Credit: Instagram (@Vijay Varma)

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is gearing up for his upcoming project, 'Matka King, which has already captured attention with its intense storyline and Varma’s anticipated performance. Known for his impressive roles in 'Darlings,' 'Mirzapur,' and 'IC814,' Vijay will devote the next few weeks to filming before taking a well-deserved break to welcome the New Year. 

According to a source close to the production, Vijay will be immersed in a demanding schedule, spending approximately 35 to 40 days on set. "Vijay will spend 35-40 days shooting for 'Matka King' before taking a well-earned break to enjoy the New Year," shared the insider. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film dives into the high-stakes world of illegal gambling, with Vijay playing a key role that promises both complexity and excitement. 

With his career on an upward trajectory, Vijay’s compelling portrayals and versatility have made him a highly sought-after talent in the industry. Known for his ability to bring depth to each role, he’s gained admiration for his authentic, engaging performances. Once filming wraps on 'Matka King,' Vijay plans to unwind with loved ones over the New Year holiday, recharging before stepping into his next major project in 2024. 

