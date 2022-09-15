Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan turns item boy for 'Alcoholia' song, launch to be broadcast LIVE!

New Delhi: After treating the audience with high-octane action from the film and whistle-worthy dialogues from the teaser and trailer of Vikram Vedha, makers are all set to get anticipation levels rising this September 17, 2022, with the grand launch of the first song from Vikram Vedha titled 'Alcoholia'. The song will showcase Hrithik Roshan turn into an item boy.

In a first-ever nationwide song launch event, makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha will set a precedent by showcasing the first song from the film in a live event broadcast across 15 cities on September 17, 2022. The event will be broadcast live across 15 cities - Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Surat, Nagpur, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Noida, Nasik, Varanasi, Ranchi, Aurangabad, Mumbai and Delhi respectively.

Alcoholia will present Hrithik Roshan in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor will be seen letting loose and dancing to the song that has a desi vibe. It’s titled 'Alcoholia' as it depicts the quirky element of the song, where Vedha and his gang will be seen celebrating.

Hrithik Roshan is revered across audience segments for his flawless dancing & signature moods, with the actor amassing a huge fan base that idolizes him for his dancing as much as his acting. As a treat to the audience, the makers of Vikram Vedha will showcase the song Live on big screens across 15 cities that have been witnessing massive anticipation for the film. Post this, instantaneously the song will be launched digitally.

Alcoholia' is sung by Vishal–Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, and Ananya Chakraborty. The music is given by the hit duo Vishal–Shekhar while the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.



