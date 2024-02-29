Vikrant Massey Garners Praise For 'The Sabarmati Report', Fan Calls Him 'Next Shah Rukh Khan'

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors of the Indian Cinema. The actor took the nation with the storm as he gave once in a lifetime performance in the blockbuster film, '12th Fail'. The actor breathed life into the character of Manoj Sharma and gave an extraordinary performance that received love and praises from the audience across the globe.

Continuing the cinematic journey, Vikrant Massey is ready to take the audiences on another thrilling ride with his forthcoming biggie 'The Sabarmati Report'. The film from Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms is generating positive chatter among the audiences as the recently released intriguing video featuring Vikrant Massey surprised everyone.

Sharing the glimpse on the social media, Vikrant Massey wrote,"Paying homage to 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago, today".

Presenting 'The Sabarmati Report', in cinemas on 3rd May 2024. The homage video led by Vikrant Massey shown him as a reporter and it also portrays the real life incident of Godhra incident. The video received a thumps up from the netizens and they lauded Vikrant Massey. A netizen commented on the video and wrote, "Another award winning performance" A netizen hailed Vikrant Massey by saying, "Aise he kaam krte raho next SRK na gye to kehna"

The love and praises Vikrant Massey is receiving for 'The Sabarmati Report' is evident of the fact that he is audiences favourite and they love to watch him on screen. Vikrant Massey recently won the prestigious 'Filmfare Best Actor Critics Choice award for his riveting performance in '12th Fail.' This deserving win not only signifies a personal triumph for Vikrant but also showcases the profound impact of his effortless portrayal in a film that has inspired and entertained audiences and industry people alike.

Meanwhile besides 'The Sabarmati Report' Vikrant Massey will be headlining Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.