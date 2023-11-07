New Delhi: '12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has captured the hearts of audiences and maintained its remarkable Box Office performance. The film achieved a significant milestone by earning a commendable 1.3 crores net on its second Monday, showcasing its enduring appeal.

The film's success can be attributed to its powerful motivational storyline and the exceptional performances delivered by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. Audiences have been deeply moved by the film's message and the captivating on-screen chemistry of the lead actors.

'12th Fail' has now amassed a total net collection of Rs 22.76 crores and shows no signs of slowing down. Its resounding success continues to resonate with viewers, making it a must-see cinematic experience.

The success of '12th Fail' has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. '12th Fail', based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.