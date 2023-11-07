trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685509
NewsEntertainmentMovies
12TH FAIL

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Triumphs At Box Office, Mints1.3 Crores On 2nd Monday

'12th Fail' has now amassed a total net collection of 22.76 crores and shows no signs of slowing down.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Triumphs At Box Office, Mints1.3 Crores On 2nd Monday 12th Fail amasses net collection of 22.76 crores

New Delhi: '12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has captured the hearts of audiences and maintained its remarkable Box Office performance. The film achieved a significant milestone by earning a commendable 1.3 crores net on its second Monday, showcasing its enduring appeal.

The film's success can be attributed to its powerful motivational storyline and the exceptional performances delivered by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. Audiences have been deeply moved by the film's message and the captivating on-screen chemistry of the lead actors.

'12th Fail' has now amassed a total net collection of  Rs 22.76 crores and shows no signs of slowing down. Its resounding success continues to resonate with viewers, making it a must-see cinematic experience.

The success of '12th Fail' has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. '12th Fail', based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. 

But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?