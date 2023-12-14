trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699041
Vinay Pathak-Starrer Bhagwan Bharose To Close THIS Festival In Sri Lanka - Deets Inside

It is one of the 9 films selected in the prestigious Debut Film Competition section competing with films from Russia, Philippines, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka etc.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
Vinay Pathak-Starrer Bhagwan Bharose To Close THIS Festival In Sri Lanka - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Helmed by Shiladitya Bora, 'Bhagwan Bharose' is selected as the closing film of the 9th Jaffna International Cinema Festival, Sri Lanka which is held from 14th December to 19th December in Jaffna, Sri Lanka. The film features Vinay Pathak, Satendra Soni, Sparsh Suman, Manu Rishi Chadha, Masumeh Makhija and Shrikant Verma, among many others.

The plot centres on Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman, two impressionable young kids whose ideas about faith are constantly questioned and changed as their little world expands and takes into its fold, their country’s fast-changing socio-political landscape.

Director Shiladitya Bora said, "Our film's universal appeal and cinematic prowess promise to captivate audiences in India and worldwide.This coming-of-age story delves into the essence of lost childhood, blending innocence and humour to create an engaging, important tale. Jaffna International Cinema Festival is very special to me as I have spent quite some time in Sri Lanka and one of my all time long cherished dream projects is based here. This will be our Sri Lanka Premiere, and I am really looking forward to attending it in person."

Praising the motive of the festival, he added, "The festival is doing a commendable job in celebrating independent cinema in the peninsula whilst creating an understanding of other cultures, promoting harmony and mutual understanding through cinema. Also, leading Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage is one of the Producers of Bhagwan Bharose, this being his first India production."

The film’s official poster was unveiled online by the renowned writer and director Sriram Raghavan. The film features original music by the pioneers of the fusion rock genre in our country, the Indian Ocean (Peepli Live, Masaan).

 

