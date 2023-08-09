trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647009
THE KASHMIR FILES UNREPORTED

Vivek Agnihotri And Pallavi Joshi Pose For The Paps At 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' Special Screening, Pics Inside

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi were snapped by the paps at the special screening of 'The Kashmir Files Unreported.' 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 10:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Vivek Agnihotri And Pallavi Joshi Pose For The Paps At 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' Special Screening, Pics Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri got massive success from his last release The Kashmir Files which was based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits back in the late 80s and early 90s. The film collected over Rs 350 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. The maker is now releasing a docuseries titled The Kashmir Files Unreported highlighting the events leading up to the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during that time period.

Tonight, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi were snapped by the paps at the special screening of 'The Kashmir Files Unreported.' The pictures from the screening are going viral on social media and fans are excited to experience The Kashmir Files Unreported on Zee5 soon.


Woven together through real life anecdotes, survivor testimonies and archived footages, 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' delves into the historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. It goes on to portray the state of affairs which led to the abrogation of Article 370 and its repercussions on Kashmir today. The narrative is captured via conversations with historians, experts, real life victims and their families. 

Despite The Kashmir Files being a massive hit there were polarizing views on the film and it was also called a propaganda film. Reacting to the same Vivek Agnihotri said, "Speaking about The Kashmir Files Unreported premiering on ZEE5 on 11th August, 2023, I feel whenever you make a film on victims, the persecutors generally get offended. For example, if you make a film on Dalit vs Upper cast kind of oppression then the upper cast gets offended. Directly and indirectly, people support terrorism in many ways and for many reasons, for ex: terrorism in Kashmir is supported by the enemies of India so when you expose them, they get offended. Similarly, if you make a film on ISIS, they will get offended and the countries and agencies who are supporting them will call it a propaganda film. So, it is fine. I am pretty okay with that because political films generally generate those kinds of extreme views."

He also spoke about the extent of research that went into making The Kashmir Files and The Kashmir Files Unreported. "The Kashmir Files is a product of what you will see in The Kashmir Files Unreported. Also, this series is only 10-20% of what we have researched because there are hundreds and hundreds of hours’ of research. We cannot put everything in hence, we have taken the best part of it and have put it together. So, The Kashmir Files is a feature film portrayal of the same research. Now in The Kashmir Files Unreported, you will get to meet the real characters, see the real incidents the events and you will get to hear people who have felt and lived this reality. This series is the foundation on which The Kashmir Files was made," he added.

