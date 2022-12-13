Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ gets selected in the ‘official selection’ category of Switzerland International Film Festival

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s box office blockbuster ‘The Kashmir Files’ is unstoppable. While the film is about one complete year of the magnificence glory that it garnered, it still is achieving milestones. Now after making the country proud with several global nominations, Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ gets selected in the ‘official selection’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes, “Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the ‘Official Selection’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival”.

Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/dpkBw5LD5k — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

The Kashmir Files is a heart-wrenching tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990. The film managed to collect 340.92 crores worldwide and without a doubt, the film is one of the biggest hits this year.

Apart from this, powerhouse filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi is gearing up to shoot the Vaccine war. The movie is touted to be a tribute to the support and dedication of medical fraternity. While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.