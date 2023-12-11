NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who received accolades for his last release, 'The Vaccine War', a medical docudrama, is currently working on his next project.

Following the success of 'The Vaccine War', the audiences were anticipating seeing celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, come up with another spine-chilling story along the lines of 'The Kashmir Files'. In a recent surprise, the filmmaker surprised the masses by dropping the hint of the incoming of another real-life-based story with 'The Delhi Files'.

Hinting at the project, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri teased the audience by sharing the picture of Anupam Kher, holding the slogan board of Article 370, and tweeted "Hum dekhenge… kaha tha naa... . Hum dekhenge. #TheKashmirFiles Sirf Ek chapter tha. Now taking the story of Genocide of our people forward with #TheDelhiFiles."

While there is no official confirmation about the plot of 'The Delhi Files', there are rumours that it will be based on the Delhi riots of 2020 which erupted during the protests against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

It is to be noted that in 2019, the central government gave a favorable judgment in the context of Article 370 for the residences of Jammu and Kashmir. The speculations from the tweets by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have been rifted that the filmmaker might take the stories of genocides ahead with 'The Delhi Files'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the audience in awe as he unveiled his next magnum opus during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled 'Parva,' promises to be an epic cinematic journey, as it will be based on the iconic novel 'Parva' penned by the renowned author SL Bhyrappa.

This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.