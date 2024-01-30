New Delhi: Siddharth Anand's Fighter has been released and has started to set its rule on the hearts of the masses. With an immense positive word of mouth, the film is garnering love from all across. While the audience loves the performances of the cast, Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh 'Rocky' Jai Singh has delivered a performance that is just perfect. Putting his best shoes into making his character worth applauding, the actor has truly put all his energy into his role, and his infectious energy is visible on the screen.

To make the audience closer to the world of Rocky, the makers shared a BTS video. The actor can be seen enjoying the best moments on the sets and his dedication, and detailing are indeed praised by the team. As they shared the BTS video, they further jotted down the caption - "Tough, authoritative and unbreakable. Taking you through the making of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: ROCKY.. #Fighter Forever Watch the film on the big screen near you."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theaters.