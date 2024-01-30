trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715785
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ANIL KAPOOR

Watch: Meet Group Captain Rakesh 'Rocky' Aka Anil Kapoor From Siddharth Anand's Fighter

Putting his best shoes into making his character worth applauding, the actor has truly put all his energy into his role, and his infectious energy is visible on the screen. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Meet Group Captain Rakesh 'Rocky' Aka Anil Kapoor From Siddharth Anand's Fighter Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Siddharth Anand's Fighter has been released and has started to set its rule on the hearts of the masses. With an immense positive word of mouth, the film is garnering love from all across. While the audience loves the performances of the cast, Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh 'Rocky' Jai Singh has delivered a performance that is just perfect. Putting his best shoes into making his character worth applauding, the actor has truly put all his energy into his role, and his infectious energy is visible on the screen.

To make the audience closer to the world of Rocky, the makers shared a BTS video. The actor can be seen enjoying the best moments on the sets and his dedication, and detailing are indeed praised by the team. As they shared the BTS video, they further jotted down the caption - "Tough, authoritative and unbreakable. Taking you through the making of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: ROCKY.. #Fighter Forever Watch the film on the big screen near you."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theaters. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden