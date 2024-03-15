WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra Poses With Kiara Advani, Father In Wheelchair - Check Video

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra is back in the spotlight! Ahead of the release of his much-awaited action-packed thriller 'Yodha', the actor was spotted along with his wife Kiara Advani and family. The Malhotra family graced the red carpet at the premiere of 'Yodha'.

Just before the movie release, the glamourous event saw the presence of many Bollywood stars. Sidharth's family added to the special occasion, with his father being accompanied in a wheelchair.

Last week, excitement among fans soared with the release of the new single 'Tere Sang'. Sidharth Malhotra shared a glimpse of the romantic music video on his Instagram, showcasing scenes of him with Raashii Khanna inside a monastery, riding a bike, and sharing moments of budding romance. The caption hinted at the romantic essence of the song and promoted the upcoming release of 'Yodha', scheduled for today.

Speaking at the song launch, Sidharth opened up about his experience in 'Yodha'.

He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

In another heartwarming gesture, Sidharth Malhotra was captured on video gifting a 'Yodha' comic to a young fan, which quickly went viral on social media.

The trailer and promotional materials have been building anticipation for 'Yodha', showcasing intense action sequences, impactful dialogues, and glimpses into Sidharth Malhotra's character's journey. Set to hit theaters on March 15, the film promises an engaging cinematic experience for audiences.