When Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan turned nostaligic

Mumbai: As 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' clocked five years on Thursday, actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan became nostalgic, recalling the shooting days.

Alia took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Can't believe it`s been five years. Best crew, best people and the beginning of the Dulhania journey. Too much love."

Reminiscing the journey, Varun shared he was nervous when film was about to release.

"Five years of `Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania`. I remember how nervous I was when this film was releasing. Had the best," Varun wrote on Instagram along with a photograph of himself carrying Alia on his shoulders.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" performed well at the box office. Three years later, it was followed by a sequel, "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".