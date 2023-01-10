topStoriesenglish
'When RRR brings Oscar to India...': SRK makes the sweetest request with Ram Charan in Telugu!

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and made a special request while replying to the sweet shoutout he received from Ram Charan for the newly released trailer of 'Pathaan.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer has taken over the internet today. Fans are super excited to see their Badshaah back on the big screens.
  • Shah Rukh took to Twitter and made a special request while replying to the sweet shoutout he received from Ram Charan for the newly released trailer of 'Pathaan.'

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer has taken over the internet today. Fans are super excited to see their Badshaah back on the big screens. Amid all this, SRK is hoping 'RRR' will win at the Oscars and has a cute request for Ram, Charan. 

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and made a special request while replying to the sweet shoutout he received from Ram Charan for the newly released trailer of 'Pathaan.' Tweeting partially in Telugu, SRK wrote, "Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you"

The SS Rajamouli directorial, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles not only has support from Indian fans of the movie but also has been getting massive support from international audiences. 

Meanwhile, SRK also replied to Thalapathy Vijay's shoutout to Pathaan's trailer. "Thank you my friend @actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let’s meet for delicious feast soon. Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom. Love you," he tweeted.

RRR is a period drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, deals with their friendship and highlights their fight against oppression. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus marks Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut.

The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others. Its music is composed by MM Keeravani.

