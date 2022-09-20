Will Brahmastra BEAT Yash aka Rocky Bhai's KGF 2 at the Box Office - Let's find out

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's massive project Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been making a lot of buzz. Having sailed through a lot of ups and down on its box office journey, the film is dwelling on the high expectations of the audience upon its strength to reach somewhere near those figures of box office winner KGF 2 starring Yash.

If we look at the net total collection of this mega-blockbuster in the Hindi market KGF 2 is leading the way with a collection of Rs 427.49 Cr. Net in the Hindi market as per Box Office India report, whereas if we look at the Brahmastra's collections, the film has collected 180 Cr. Net in the Hindi market and adding 21.12 Cr. collection in other languages makes it 201.12 Cr.

Brahmastra has earned Rs 360 crore in gross box office collections worldwide so far and it is made on a massive budget of over Rs 400 crore. Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra has been the most talked about the film and now it would be interesting to see whether the film manages to beat massive success KGF 2 at the ticket counters.