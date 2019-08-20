Working on a show based on 26/11: Nikkhil Advani

Mumbai: Filmmaker-producer Nikkhil Advani has revealed that he is working on a show based on the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack that happened in 2008.

"I am doing a show for one of the biggest web platforms but I can`t reveal their name for obvious reasons, because they want to announce the show. So, right now, I am getting into the show, which is based on 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack that happened in 2008," revealed Nikhil, while interacting with the media, on the occasion of celebrating the eighth anniversary of his production house, Emmay Entertainments on Monday in Mumbai.

"As far as our production house is concerned, `Marjaavaan` will release at the end of this year, and (director) Milap (Zaveri) will announce the exact release date of the film. It features Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. It is written and directed by Milap," revealed Nikhil about the immediate plans of Emmay Entertainments, a banner he has co-founded with Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

"We also have `Indu Ki Jawani`, directed by Abir Sengupta, coming up. It features Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in lead roles. It`s a beautiful and very funny script," he added.

Nikhil further announced he was all set to start `Satyameva Jayate 2` with John Abraham in 2020. "We will start shooting for `Satyameva Jayate 2` at the beginning of next year. We will start two more films. One of them is untitled but it`s a beautiful, cross-border, coming-of-age film. We want to announce the cast of that film with fanfare. It is directed by Kaashvi Nair who has been working with us for nine to 10 years now. Then, we have a psychological thriller coming up, directed by Vishal Furia. It is tentatively titled `Snow`," Advani added.

"Other than that, Ranjit Tiwari, who directed `Lukhnow Central`, is going to start his films. Gauravv K. Chawla who directed `Baazaar` will be directing a film. Nikhil Gonsalves, who has been my assistant for long and is working on a show called `Hasmukh` with Vir Das and Ranveer Shorey, will work on another show," Nikhil disclosed the entire line-up of his production house.

Asked if he is producing any female-centric film under his banner, he said: "`Indu Ki Jawani` is a female-centric film. It`s a film completely dominated by Kiara Advani. Its story based on a dating app that goes wrong in Ghaziabad -- a really funny script. Abir (Sengupta) has written an amazing script. It`s in the space of `Stree`. Also, `Snow`, a psychological killer film, is about a female cop."

Asked if he is keen to produce regional films, he replied: "We wanted to produce a Marathi film three years ago but things didn`t worked out, but we will surely try to produce regional films in the future. In any case, most of Milap`s (Zaveri) films are like South-Indian films, so we will turn them around."