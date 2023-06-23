Yami Gautam's 2023 Upcoming Films: OMG 2 and Dhoom Dham Keep Fans Excited

New Delhi: Ever since her debut with 'Vicky Donor', Yami Gautam has also consistently shown herself to be a talented actor. The actress has remained consistent with her solid performances and has delivered intriguing stories that audiences want to see. The award-winning actress is often credited with shattering the glass ceiling by portraying powerful characters, with films like 'Uri', 'Bala', ‘A Thursday’, ‘Lost’, ‘Dasvi’, and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’.

With ‘Lost’ and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ has already had a solid first half in 2023, and is looking at an even better 2nd half of 2023 with ‘Dhoom Dham’ and ‘OMG 2’. Let us have a look at how 2023 will be panning out for the actor, Yami Gautam:

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

In the recently released, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, the actress dons upon the hat of a flight attendant, named Neha Grover in the film, truly nailing her part and shining in every frame she appears in. With the character of Neha, Yami powers through the film effortlessly, leaving the audience in awe of her acting prowess by the end.

Lost

After delivering 2022's most-liked and second-most-watched film across OTT platforms in with A Thursday, Yami set new records as her film, Lost garnered immense viewership on OTT platforms, clocking upto 13 million views in less than a month.

Dhoom Dhaam

There is already excited chatter about ‘Dhoom Dham’, a caper comedy - where she will be seen alongside Scam1992 talent, Pratik Gandhi, and stepping into a new genre yet again, as she will be seen doing comedy, romance and action with this seemingly light-hearted film.

OMG 2

Then there is 'OMG2', the much-anticipated sequel to 'OMG', co-starring Akshay Kumar. It will release in theatres on 11th August 2023.

Yami has emerged as a bankable name loaded with talent powerhouse. Apart from choosing versatile characters, the actress has always gravitated to great quality content, keeping her fans excited about her upcoming ventures.