Yudhra Advance Bookings: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan's Actioner Set To Floor Fans

Yudhra Advance Bookings Opens: Yudhra also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Yudhra Advance Bookings: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan's Actioner Set To Floor Fans Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: After the impressive trailers and songs of Excel Entertainment's Yudhra, the makers have opened its advance bookings. While the audience is in for high-octane action with the film's release, the time has come for them to book their seats. 

Now, with advance bookings open, they can finally secure their tickets. The makers took to their social media and shared a thrilling trailer and jotted down the caption: "Tick, tock, tick-ets to #Yudhra are open now. Celebrate National Cinema Day and get tickets to Yudhra in just Rs 99. Book your tickets now. See you at the movies! #2DaysToYudhra "

Yudhra, releasing in theaters on September 20, is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, promising to be an action-packed cinematic experience, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan taking on the lead roles. 

Siddhant portrays the intense and revenge-driven Yudhra, while Malavika’s character Nikhat brings depth and emotion, adding a strong emotional anchor to the story. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.

 

