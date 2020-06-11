Zee Studios International to screen 'Dream Girl' and 'Good Newwz' in Dubai

COVID-19 has brought life to a standstill. With shoots coming to a halt and a complete lockdown, cinema lovers have been missing out on the fun of watching movies on the big screen. Finally, after a hiatus of more than two months, Zee Studios International has geared up to bring back unbounded entertainment for its audiences globally!

There is some good news in store for movie buffs in Dubai as Zee Studios International has planned to bring two of its biggest hits back to cinemas – Dream Girl produced by Balaji Telefilms and Good Newwz produced by Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Films.

The Bollywood blockbusters are all set to hit the big screens once again on 11th June 2020 in Dubai. Audiences across the globe have a special admiration for Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana & Nushrat Bharucha and with the release of two of the most loved films of 2019, the audiences would relish the opportunity to see their favourite stars once again on the big screen.

At Zee Studios International, this has been announced keeping in mind all the precautions for people going to theatres again during this hour of COVID-19. Therefore, detailed attention and focus has been given to the safety measures that are taken by the movie theatres. Major steps of precautions include minimal screenings, distanced seating and prohibition of children under 12 and adults above 60 in the movie theatres. As a part of the precautionary measure, the cinema chains have also set up drive-in cinemas for cinema lovers to enjoy these films from the comfort and safety of their car while maintaining social distancing.

Vibha Chopra, Head of Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment said, “The world has been going through extremely tough times for the past few months. People are battling their way through the pandemic. As our focus shifts from 'me' to 'us', we at Zee Studios International, want to take the initiative in bringing entertainment and positivity in a phased manner into the lives of our audiences. We want people to start experiencing movies, stories, laughter again on the big screen. The re-release of Good Newwz and Dream Girl is an opportunity for our audiences to take a break from the chaotic scenario and experience the joy of watching films on the bigger screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront. The health and safety of our audiences will always be our primary concern and we are making sure that the theatres are following all the precautionary guidelines.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO & Producer - Dharma Productions says, “For long, theatrical releases every week had been the reason for joy and celebrations for moviegoers and the film industries worldwide. Going through these unprecedented times, the possibility of theatre releases seemed like a distant dream. And today we are extremely excited and overjoyed to support Dubai, as it begins its journey to normalcy and open theatre viewing for the public. I am certain that Good Newwz will bring the right dose of entertainment on the big screen and hopeful respite for the people in Dubai.”

Akshay Kumar says, “Dubai has always given so much love to me and my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is very special, especially during such times. The film has garnered positive response so far and I hope it manages to entertain audiences once again!”

Watch Dream Girl and Good Newwz in cinemas across Dubai on 11th June 2020!