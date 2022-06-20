ZEE5 to premiere Kangana Ranaut's spy-thriller 'Dhaakad' on this date

NEW DELHI: ZEE5, India and Bharat's largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for multiple entertainment seekers, has announced the World Digital Premiere of 'Dhaakad' on 1st July. In addition to a strong line-up of original shows and movies, ZEE5 has been consistently bolstering its portfolio by acquiring World Digital Premiere rights of many theatrical releases including 'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Valimai', 'Antim', 'Jhund', 'Attack', and others.

'Dhaakad' is yet another strong addition to the list as it will help appeal to distinct viewers with varied choices.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is a spy thriller with Kangana in lead and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. Shot by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata (La Vie en rose), 'Dhaakad' is truly international in scale and style as the action sequences are designed by an international crew. With blood, action, gunshots and characters with their own set of eccentricities, Dhaakad is a bold movie with a fierce, feisty and fearless Kangana in lead.

'Dhaakad' revolves around Agni (Kangana), a special agent with the International Task Force, who is assigned the mission to eliminate an international human and arms trafficker Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal), who is also running a coal mafia. During this battle, her tragic childhood past comes in the forefront more often than she would want and she unearths rather shocking truths about her tragedy, one of which is even linked to Rudraveer.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer said, "We have been consistently curating a diverse portfolio with quality content across genres and are happy to add another action-film to the slate as this genre appeals to all. Dhaakad is a must-watch film for all action lovers. Apart from having an international crew choreographing its action sequences, the movie has a fierce Kangana in top form. It is also a trendsetting film with a lot of potential, and we are elated to have partnered with the producers to give Dhaakad a global audience".



Producer Deepak Mukut said, "Dhaakad is a film that's very close to all of our hearts. Usually action films are associated with the male actors in our industry, but here we made a film that redefines the action genre for actresses in Indian films and we are really proud of it. We wanted the vibe and feel to be at par with the well-known international action movies and we were successful in achieving that. The action pieces were appreciated on the big screen and now that the film is releasing digitally, we are sure more people will laud our attempt. Kangana delivered a superlative performance in Dhaakad, paving a new path for female-led action films. I am so glad that the film is now reaching out to wider audiences through ZEE5. Dhaakad is a fruit of our labour, and we are extremely proud to present it to the audiences worldwide through this platform".

Kangana Ranaut said, "Dhaakad was an intense film which required a lot of physical and emotional transformation. Indian films can be of international standards and can have female action heroes in the lead. Get ready to watch me as a killing machine only on ZEE5 from 1st July."



Watch the World Digital Premiere of Dhaakad on ZEE5 on July 1.

Live TV