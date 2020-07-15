हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zindagi Na milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar remembers her affair with Spain through 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Zoya took to Instagram to post a picture featuring her with the three lead actors of the film, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. In the image, they seem to be looking into the monitor to preview a shot.

Zoya Akhtar remembers her affair with Spain through &#039;Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@zoieakhtar

Mumbai: "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" clocked nine years of release on Wednesday, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar walked down memory lane, looking back at the time of making the film.

Zoya took to Instagram to post a picture featuring her with the three lead actors of the film, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. In the image, they seem to be looking into the monitor to preview a shot.

"I THINK WE GOT IT! #znmd #9yearstoday #besttimeever," Zoya wrote with the image.

Hrithik commented: "Things that make you wanna shout out " "AAAI LOVE YOU GUYS !!!" Truly the best times ever."

Abhay also responded: "Uff! I'd make this film all over again just be back on set."

"I can't believe it's 9 years already. I remember every single day of that shoot. I was lucky to work with my favourite artists in the cast and crew. Form friendships that will stay for life, grow up as a filmmaker.. and have an affair with Spain. If I could be taken back in time, I would choose to experience this shoot again," Zoya said.

Farhan also shared a special post on his Instagram handle. He wrote: "Miss this shoot. Miss the crew. Miss their madness. Forever grateful to the universe for the experience of this film and for the love you continue to show it. Big hug. #9YearsOfZNMD."

The road trip drama also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

Zindagi Na milegi Dobara, Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar
