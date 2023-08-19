Breaking Barriers: How This Young Entrepreneur Is Revolutionizing Data Analytics Education

In today's data-driven world, organizations collect vast amounts of data from various sources, such as business operations, customer interactions, social media, and more. Data analytics involves applying various techniques and tools to uncover patterns, trends, correlations, and other valuable information within this data. However, making it simple to understand is not everyone's cup of tea.

Aditi Gupta, a young entrepreneur, who has been a part of Capgemini and also associated with Technopole for 3 years and the founder of TechTip24, is setting an example in the tech industry amid the extraordinary shift towards data analytics. TechTip24 has emerged as one of the leading organisation in the data analytics and business intelligence education environment courtesy 100% practical training. Aditi's transformation from a corporate professional to a visionary educator is not only motivating, but it is also shaping the next generation of technology aficionados.

Gupta recognised the need for affordable and top-tier data analytics training as the need for data-driven insights continues to rise across sectors. She has played a crucial role in bridging the gap between formal education and real-world skills with TechTip24. "Our unique selling point is that we focus on student quality rather than quantity. I am inspired to share my knowledge because of the student's dedication," Gupta stated.

Aditi Gupta's entrepreneurial story exemplifies the growing tide of female entrepreneurs breaking through boundaries and making a difference. "Despite challenges, women's entrepreneurship in India has been on the rise in recent years. We need to overcome societal mindsets in order to provide better resources and opportunities for women in business," she said.

TechTip24 offers live interactive sessions, open mic elements, screen sharing, and extensive advisory services. The platform offers an easy-to-use application and 45+ hours of training content, their Power BI programme. The platform has so far trained over 45,000 students, working professionals, and freshers in data analytics and business intelligence.

For her achievement in the edutech field, she was named Edupreneur of the Year by Global Startup Summit 2023, India's Leading Tech Coach 2022 by Pepper Content. TechTip24 aims to reach over 10 million students in the next five years. On the manpower front, TechTip24 is looking to increase staff from 30 to 100 to keep up with the increasing demand.