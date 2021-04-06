Gold Price Today, 06 April 2021: Gold Prices costlier by Rs 1,000 per 10 gm in a week, Silver once again crosses Rs 65,000 per kg

New Delhi: Gold futures for June delivery on MCX have yet again soared above Rs 45,000 per 10 grams. Due to the stagnation in the dollar index, gold and silver prices are getting good support.

On Thursday gold prices for June delivery opened at Rs 45,420 per 10 grams against the close of Rs 64562. Meanwhile, Silver futures on MCX closed down by Rs 584 and slipped to Rs 64500. Although it is showing good recovery today, prices have once again reached above 65000 rupees per 10 grams. When compared to Tuesday of last week, gold has become expensive by Rs 1000 per 10 grams in a week.

Gold was marginally lower by Rs 15 to Rs 44,949 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid muted trading and tepid global trends. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,964 per 10 gram. Silver also dipped by Rs 216 to Rs 64,222 per kilogram from Rs 64,438 per kilogram in the previous trade.

International Gold prices climbed to their highest in more than a week

Gold prices climbed to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday as a weaker dollar and a drop in U.S. bond yields boosted demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,730.46 an ounce by 0703 GMT after touching its highest since March 25 at $1,737.35. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,731.10, a Reuters report said.

