Gold Price Today, 17 April 2021: Gold prices surge to Rs 44,950: Check rates in other cities

Gold price on Saturday witnessed a rise by Rs 900 to Rs 4,49,500 per 100 grams, as per the Good Returns website. The 10 gm of 22-carat gold’s price surged by Rs 90, to stand at Rs 44,950.

In terms of prices of metro cities, the 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 46,150 in Delhi, while in Mumbai, it was trading at Rs 44,950.

In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 44,190 per 10 gm. In Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kerala, gold prices stood at Rs 44,000 and Rs 48,000 for 22-carat and 24-carat.

On April 16, gold has breached the Rs 47000 mark on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) while silver is trading at above Rs 68000. Gold and silver have recently also become dearer in the bullion market in the ongoing week.

Gold prices also got a boost after the US government imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia as punishment for alleged misdeeds, including interfering in the 2020 US presidential elections. After positive retail sales and weekly jobless claims, market participants will keep an eye on housing data and inflationary expectations from the US scheduled later in the day.

