हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold Price Today, 19 February 2021: Great time to buy gold, prices down by nearly Rs 11,000 since last August

On August 7, Gold price saw a record 16th straight session an all-time high of Rs 57,008 per 10 grams in the national capital. Silver too continued its upward movement, with the price touching a record-high of Rs 77,840 per kilogram. 

Gold Price Today, 19 February 2021: Great time to buy gold, prices down by nearly Rs 11,000 since last August

New Delhi: For those looking to buy gold and silver at great prices, this is perhaps a great time to do so. Though Gold prices rose marginally on Thursday, the prices of the yellow metal are over Rs 11,000 lower than the rates as compared to August.

On August 7, Gold price saw a record 16th straight session an all-time high of Rs 57,008 per 10 grams in the national capital. Silver too continued its upward movement, with the price touching a record-high of Rs 77,840 per kilogram. 

Gold prices in the national capital declined by Rs 320 to Rs 45,867 per 10 grams on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,187 per 10 grams. Silver, however, gained marginally by Rs 28 to Rs 68,283 per kg, from Rs 68,255 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold cheaper by Rs 2400 in February

When the Union Budget was presented on 1 February 2021, gold on MCX was closed at Rs 48394 per 10 grams as compared to today when gold prices are is at Rs 45995 per 10 grams, making the yellow metal cheaper by Rs 2400 per 10 grams in just 19 days. Considering gold prices from January 1, 2021, gold has become cheaper by Rs 4200.

Gold at 9-month low

Live TV

#mute

Experts believe that this could be the right time to buy gold and silver. By slipping below Rs 46,000 per 10 grams, Gold prices on MCX has come to the level of May 2020. At the beginning of the year, bullion experts had estimated that Gold prices would cross Rs 60,000 in 2021. But now in the short term, experts are not very bullish on gold and silver.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold priceGold pricesGold price todayGold futures
Next
Story

Gold Prices Today, February 18, 2021: Gold declines Rs 320, slips below Rs 45,900 per 10 gram

Must Watch

PT27M43S

Watch: PM Modi's address at the convocation of Visva-Bharati University