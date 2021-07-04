Gold Price Today, 4 July 2021: Gold rates stand at Rs 46,310; Check prices in metro cities

Gold price today is up by a slight change i.e. Rs 10 per 10 gram. The sharp hike in gold rate has pushed the 10 gram of 22-carat price to over Rs 46,310. Meanwhile, the gold price per 10 gram of 24 carat is over Rs 47,310.
On Saturday (July 3), 24-carat gold per 10 gram was retailing at Rs 50,450 in Delhi. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold per 10 gram was sold at Rs 46,450 in the national capital.
- Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,860 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,940 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,610 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,460 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
