NewsBullion
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold price today, July 26: Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 26 July 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies): 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gold price today, July 26: Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

New Delhi: The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India today stood at Rs Rs 51,230. On the other hand, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,960. 

In the international market, Gold hovered at $1,725 an ounce and bitcoin nursed overnight losses at $21,100. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 3.5 bps to 3.7850% as growth worries gave support to bonds, said a Reuters report.
 

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 26 July 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies): 

Chennai : Rs 46,960

Mumbai : Rs 46,900

Delhi : Rs 46,900

Kolkata : Rs 46,900

Bangalore : Rs 46,950

Hyderabad : Rs 46,900

Kerala : Rs 46,900

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,940

Jaipur : Rs 47,050

Lucknow : Rs 47,050

Patna : Rs 46,930

Chandigarh : Rs 47,050

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,900

Gold prices in the national capital declined marginally to Rs 51,145 per 10 grams while silver plunged by Rs 1,331 per kg in the national capital on Monday. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,150 per 10 grams. Silver fell sharply by Rs 1,331 to Rs 54,351 per kg from Rs 55,682 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

 

Gold rates todayGold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?