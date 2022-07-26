New Delhi: The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India today stood at Rs Rs 51,230. On the other hand, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,960.

In the international market, Gold hovered at $1,725 an ounce and bitcoin nursed overnight losses at $21,100. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 3.5 bps to 3.7850% as growth worries gave support to bonds, said a Reuters report.



Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 26 July 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 46,960

Mumbai : Rs 46,900

Delhi : Rs 46,900

Kolkata : Rs 46,900

Bangalore : Rs 46,950

Hyderabad : Rs 46,900

Kerala : Rs 46,900

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,940

Jaipur : Rs 47,050

Lucknow : Rs 47,050

Patna : Rs 46,930

Chandigarh : Rs 47,050

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,900

Gold prices in the national capital declined marginally to Rs 51,145 per 10 grams while silver plunged by Rs 1,331 per kg in the national capital on Monday. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,150 per 10 grams. Silver fell sharply by Rs 1,331 to Rs 54,351 per kg from Rs 55,682 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)