New Delhi: Gold prices surged by Rs 350 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India today stood at 46,800 as against its previous close of Rs 46,450. On the other hand, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was trading at 51,060 as against its previous close of Rs 50,680.

In the international market, Gold prices extended gains on Thursday after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on future interest rate hikes sounded less hawkish than feared, dragging the dollar and Treasury yields lower. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,737.44 per ounce, as of 0205 GMT, after rising 1% to a two-week high in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 1% to $1,736.70 per ounce, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 28 July 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 46,670

Mumbai : Rs 46,800

Delhi : Rs 46,950

Kolkata : Rs 46,800

Bangalore : Rs 46,850

Hyderabad : Rs 46,800

Kerala : Rs 46,800

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,850

Jaipur : Rs 46,950

Lucknow : Rs 46,950

Patna : Rs 46,830

Chandigarh : Rs 46,950

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,800

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell by Rs 28 to Rs 51,192 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,220 per 10 grams. Silver also declined by Rs 203 to Rs 55,297 per kg from Rs 55,500 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)