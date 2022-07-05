New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,850 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,650. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 1,310. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,200 as against its previous close of Rs 50,890.

Gold prices were largely unchanged on Tuesday as investors stayed away due to a softening inflation outlook and impending interest rate hikes from top central banks. Spot gold was flat at $1,809.45 per ounce, as of 0305 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,809.90., said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 5 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,850

Mumbai : Rs 47,850

Delhi : Rs 47,850

Kolkata : Rs 47,850

Bangalore : Rs 47,900

Hyderabad : Rs 47,850

Kerala : Rs 47,850

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,880

Jaipur : Rs 47,920

Lucknow : Rs 47,920

Patna : Rs 47,900

Chandigarh : Rs 47,920

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,850

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 241 to Rs 52,048 per 10 grams amid firm global trends. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,807 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 254 to Rs 58,139 per kg from Rs 57,885 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)