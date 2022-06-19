Gold price today, June 19: Gold rates slashed, Check prices in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices have plummeted in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai today. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi has stayed unchanged at Rs. 47,650, while the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has risen to Rs. 51,980. In Chennai, a gram of 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,750, while a gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 52,090.

In Kolkata, 10 grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs. 47,650, whereas 10 grams of 24 carat gold costs Rs. 51,980. In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs. 47,650, while 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs. 51,980. In Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, silver rates were Rs. 60,900, while in Chennai, silver rates were Rs. 66,300. Read More: Petrol, Diesel rates drop after excise duty cut, check prices in your city

The gold and silver rates shown here are current as of 8 a.m. and change throughout the day. The gold rate fluctuates for a variety of causes, according to gold market specialists, including changes in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other variables.



Gold prices have been falling as the Federal Reserve has hinted at an interest rate hike.