Gold price trade lower: Check gold rates for today, May 26 in major cities

New Delhi: Gold prices were down by Rs 250 on Thursday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,650 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,900. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was trading lower by 270. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,980 as against its previous close of Rs 52,250.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 77 or 0.15 per cent at Rs 50742 per 10 grams at 10.30am. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

In the international market today, gold gold dipped 0.2% to $1,849.75 per ounce, as of 0220 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,848.20. Spot silver dipped 0.5% to $21.86 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% at $943.15 and palladium was little changed at $2,006.61.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,650

Mumbai : Rs 47,650

Delhi : Rs 47,650

Kolkata : Rs 47,650

Bangalore : Rs 47,650

Hyderabad : Rs 47,650

Kerala : Rs 47,650

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,680

Jaipur : Rs 47,800

Lucknow : Rs 47,800

Patna : Rs 47,700

Chandigarh : Rs 47,800

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,650

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday dipped marginally by Rs 13 to Rs 50,935 per 10 grams in line with weak trends in international precious metal prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,948 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained Rs 101 to Rs 61,567 per kg from Rs 61,466 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)