New Delhi: Gold prices were down by Rs 100 on Wednesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,750 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,850. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 100. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,100 as against its previous close of Rs 52,200.

In the international market today, Gold hit its lowest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, although prices were confined to a tight range as safe-haven demand for bullion helped offset some sustained pressure from a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields. A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while gains in benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reduce the appeal of zero-yield gold. Spot gold was flat at $1,835.28 per ounce, as of 0216 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 20 at $1,832.41 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,838.20, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,920

Mumbai : Rs 47,750

Delhi : Rs 47,750

Kolkata : Rs 47,750

Bangalore : Rs 47,750

Hyderabad : Rs 47,750

Kerala : Rs 47,750

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,800

Jaipur : Rs 47,900

Lucknow : Rs 47,900

Patna : Rs 47,780

Chandigarh : Rs 47,900

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,750

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained marginally by Rs 34 to Rs 51,046 per 10 grams in line with firm global trends along with rupee depreciation. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,012 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 390 to Rs 61,657 per kg from Rs 62,047 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)