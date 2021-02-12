Gold Prices Today, February 12, 2021: Gold plunges Rs 661 per 10 grams, slips below Rs 46,850

New Delhi: Gold price plunged by Rs 661 to Rs 46,847 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday reflecting a fall in global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,508 per 10 grams. Silver price also declined Rs 347 to Rs 67,894 per kilogram compared to Rs 68,241 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.96 per ounce. "Gold prices traded weak as dollar index recovered," HDFC Securities' Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Gold futures decline on low spot demand

Gold futures on Friday slipped 0.44 per cent to Rs 47,301 per 10 grams, as participants offloaded their holdings on a low spot demand.

Live TV

#mute

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for the April delivery fell Rs 207, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 47,301 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,970 lots.