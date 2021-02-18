हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold

Gold Prices Today, February 18, 2021: Gold declines Rs 320, slips below Rs 45,900 per 10 gram

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the April delivery traded higher by Rs 158, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 46,395 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,640 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold Prices Today, February 18, 2021: Gold declines Rs 320, slips below Rs 45,900 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital declined by Rs 320 to Rs 45,867 per 10 grams on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,187 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained marginally by Rs 28 to Rs 68,283 per kg, from Rs 68,255 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,780 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.16 per ounce.

Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 158 to Rs 46,395 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the April delivery traded higher by Rs 158, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 46,395 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,640 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold Price Today, February 17, 2021: Gold prices fall below Rs 46,102 per 10 grams, plunges Rs 717

