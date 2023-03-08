topStoriesenglish2581280
Gold Tumbles Rs 615; Silver Plummets Rs 2,285 Amid Weak Global Trends

Comex Gold prices traded negatively in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday.

Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 05:29 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Gold price tumbled by Rs 615 to Rs 55,095 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a decline in rates of precious metal in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 55,710 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also plummeted Rs 2,285 to Rs 62,025 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 55,095 per 10 grams, down Rs 615 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. (Also Read: Cyber Fraud: How To Avoid Bank-Related Scams? Follow These Tips)

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,814 per ounce and USD 20.05 per ounce, respectively. (Also Read: Twitter Chief Elon Musk Apologises For Mocking Former Disabled Employee In Tweet Storm)

Comex Gold prices traded negatively in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday.

Gold prices extended previous session loss and prices fell to one week low after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that interest rates might need to go higher than previously expected to curb inflationary pressures, Gandhi said.

